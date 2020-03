LOL.

The crowd chanted “2024!” at Pete Buttigieg’s farewell rally in South Bend, Ind., which would mean they’re predicting Donald Trump wins in November:

Wow. Former journo Ron Fournier thinks Trump will win, too?

That was the first speech of the 2024 campaign. Wow, @PeteButtigieg — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) March 2, 2020

Earlier, Buttigieg made it clear he’s no fan of Bernie Sanders:

Buttigieg makes clear he doesn’t think @SenSanders is the right direction for the party. That’ll be a big part of the message from tonight. Holding endorsement until later is more respectful to his supporters- but also gives him a second chance to make that point again. — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) March 2, 2020

Front-runners Sanders and Joe Biden are now competing for his voters:

Bernie Sanders in LA says he wants to welcome supporters of Pete Buttigieg into his movement. Reminder: Buttigieg has called Sanders “polarizing” and said Sanders’ campaign is one of extremes and all or nothing. https://t.co/S5DBSfWtg7 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 2, 2020

And here’s Biden:

.@PeteButtigieg ran a historic, trail-blazing campaign based on courage, compassion, and honesty. We will be a better country for his continued service. This is just the beginning of his time on the national stage. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 2, 2020

So, did Pete cut a deal for the VP slot?

Think Sanctimonious Pete cut a deal with Biden to be his VP? — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 2, 2020

To be continued. . .

