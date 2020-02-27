Man of the people Mike Bloomberg bragged at a CNN town hall last night that he knows he’s “very popular” because he — GET THIS — “”I shake the doorman’s hand first. Why? Because that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg said hello to him…”:

Bloomberg says he's "very popular" in New York. When there's a doorman in a building, he says "I shake the doorman's hand first. Why? Because that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg said hello to him…" Says this is a way of giving recognition and respect. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 27, 2020

Yes, the little people always like it when the betters acknowledge them:

That has quite the air of 'The little people appreciate it when I make it clear my decision to grace them with my presence is a conscious one!' — Luna (@LunaCee73) February 27, 2020

This was such a weird egomaniacal moment. He seemed to be saying he interacts with doormen because they look up to him and his hello gives them some kind of fulfillment. https://t.co/RWkEl3TqJw — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2020

“The poors love when their king walks amongst them” https://t.co/yt1MKv3pin — Regional man of mystery (@BeerdedPJ) February 27, 2020

This is really who Bloomberg is:

You know, each one of them is a narcissist and it would be nice for the people who called out Trump for the past 4 years would acknowledge it:

Watching CNN Town Hall… Bloomberg just sounded almost as narcissistic as Trump. “I shake the doorman’s hand and that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg shook his hand…” WTF? — Elsa (@ElisabetMarieNJ) February 27, 2020

Amazingly, it did make his sound worse:

Ok that story about him shaking the doorman’s hand as if it was worth talking about just made Bloomberg sound even more pompous and detached. — Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) February 27, 2020

***