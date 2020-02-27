This is an odd reaction from someone who “literally” just tried to make Mike Pence the President of the United States by impeaching the current President of the United States:

But, you see, he is qualified to be president but not to coordinate the COVID-19 response?

And since AOC is not a scientist, we don’t need to believe anything in her Green New Deal:

Also, Ron Klain, who led the Ebola response under President Obama, was not a medical doctor. He was Joe Biden’s chief of staff, which puts the Pence pick in perspective:

