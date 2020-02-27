This is an odd reaction from someone who “literally” just tried to make Mike Pence the President of the United States by impeaching the current President of the United States:

Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have. https://t.co/NhMPOusOWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

But, you see, he is qualified to be president but not to coordinate the COVID-19 response?

As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history. He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.

https://t.co/1jVY44p2HF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

And since AOC is not a scientist, we don’t need to believe anything in her Green New Deal:

I've criticized the Pence pick. But @AOC has some nerve; considering she still trumpets a Green Energy plan that lacks nuclear…she doesn't really believe in science either. https://t.co/5Lkh4gJ2OP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2020

Also, Ron Klain, who led the Ebola response under President Obama, was not a medical doctor. He was Joe Biden’s chief of staff, which puts the Pence pick in perspective:

this is a management job…does this woman think he's supposed to develop a vaccine?? https://t.co/WFtg9un56w — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) February 27, 2020

