Eric Bolling weighed in on the 2020 Dem primary, saying of everyone running he’d be OK with Pete Buttigieg as president:
To be honest.. I’m 💯 @realDonaldTrump all the way.
But… if I had to live in an America with one of the Dems as Potus at this point I believe it would be @PeteButtigieg.
He seems smart, even tempered and as moderate as any on the stage.
Holds his own with career pols.
— 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) February 26, 2020
Which then got a surprise endorsement from President Donald Trump: