This morning’s New York Post features now convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein behind bars with the headline, “HARV TIME”:

Except the disgraced major donor to the Democrat party is not behind bars yet. He’s “waking up at Bellevue Hospital” after allegedly “complaining of chest pains on his way to Rikers Island”:

Harvey Weinstein is waking up at Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains on his way to Rikers Island, sources tell CBS2. @jennamdeangelis has the details: https://t.co/2uhF7XgKcQ — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 25, 2020

He’s innocent, he says:

The Day of Reckoning: "I'm innocent. How can this Happen in America?" — Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital 'with chest pains' after rape conviction https://t.co/MnU8vZZusP — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) February 25, 2020

Maybe he’ll got to prison today:

Good morning! We’re reporting live from Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay where Harvey Weinstein was taken after complaining of chest pains. He’s headed to Riker’s Island before his sentencing in March. His attorneys plan to appeal. #abc7NYhttps://t.co/mOzinKaJWQ pic.twitter.com/7LW0cNpFRZ — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) February 25, 2020

But we’ll see:

🗣️"I still feel nervous that this will be overturned" Harvey Weinstein's former assistant Zelda Perkins tells @EmmaBarnett spending the night in hospital not in a cell shows Weinstein “still acts as a man who believes he has ultimate power" 📲Read more https://t.co/mz3gyLNwfV pic.twitter.com/6SInJ44BY2 — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) February 25, 2020

***

