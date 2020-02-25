One of the incredibly terrifying aspects of a potential Bernie Sanders nominee is his plan for a “forced government takeover of a large section of the American economy,” so it was nice to see billionaire Tom Steyer call him out over it:

According to Steyer, we need a “corporate takeover of our government,” whatever that means:

But then he said … HOLY F*** what are we reading?

“I will use the Executive emergency powers of the presidency to tell companies how they can generate electricity, what kind of cars they can build, what kind of buildings we’re gonna have…”

Watch for yourselves

Tell us why Steyer is less of an authoritarian than Bernie? If anything, this could be worse:

One someone tells you who they are, believe them:

They. Are. All. The. Same:

***

