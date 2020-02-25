One of the incredibly terrifying aspects of a potential Bernie Sanders nominee is his plan for a “forced government takeover of a large section of the American economy,” so it was nice to see billionaire Tom Steyer call him out over it:

Senator Sanders has identified the problem with our economy, but his solutions are wrong. Unchecked capitalism has failed, but the answer is not a forced government takeover of a large section of the American economy. (1/2) — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 25, 2020

According to Steyer, we need a “corporate takeover of our government,” whatever that means: