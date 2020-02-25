Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber named her white Delaware chicken after Joe Biden because it is “without a doubt the stupidest most confused chicken I have ever had”:

But if you think that’s harsh, here’s what she says about Michael Bloomberg:

Trending

She’s voting for Bernie, FWIW:

Maybe she would’ve named a chicken after Bernie in 2016?

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden