Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber named her white Delaware chicken after Joe Biden because it is “without a doubt the stupidest most confused chicken I have ever had”:

This is my white Delaware chicken. I named her Biden because she is a Delaware. Without a doubt the stupidest most confused chicken I have ever had. pic.twitter.com/EugWw8Al7s — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 25, 2020

But if you think that’s harsh, here’s what she says about Michael Bloomberg:

Go crawl back under your rock you woman hating trash can. https://t.co/LLaTMVEyla — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg is a sexually harassing steaming trash dump. I’d sooner vote for Romney. https://t.co/hl7nyHGcov — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 25, 2020

She’s voting for Bernie, FWIW:

Rubber, meet road. I'm voting for Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/FLaqKdZVMQ — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 23, 2020

Maybe she would’ve named a chicken after Bernie in 2016?

I worked very hard for Hillary Clinton during 2016. I was extremely excited to elect a woman. I was literally spit on by Bernie supporters at the convention. But it appears that Democrats want Bernie, I like single payer, and I am going to unite now.https://t.co/7OY6zHG0lx — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 23, 2020

***