The 2020 election will be fought in the same states as the 2016 election which has us wondering just WTF Dems are planning to do if and when the elderly socialist from Vermont is the nominee?

Praising Fidel Castro to win Florida? Nope.

Banning fracking to win Pennsylvania, Ohio and “maybe Michigan”? Nope.

“What exactly is the path and the plan here?”:

Bernie “Castro, not that bad” – Florida Bernie – “Ban fracking completely” – Pennsylvania (and maybe Michigan) What exactly is the path and the plan here? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2020

There just aren’t that many states that our competitive:

Explain how you win the White House with Ohio almost now a solid red and Wisconsin leaning red while alienating Florida & Pennsylvania. Congrats, you made your podcast Occidental bros in Brooklyn happy tho I guess — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2020

So, are there a bunch of Bernie voters waiting out there like what happened in 2016 when the “deplorables” delivered a victory for Trump?

The whole theory of his campaign is that the large segment of voters who Bernie actively alienated by threatening their jobs, healthcare, financial stability, and moral sensibilities will vote for him anyways because Trump. https://t.co/NVyEh0rvSd — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 25, 2020

And will Trump hatred be enough:

It’s true that a lot of voters don’t like Trump, but many of the things people don’t like about him don’t affect their daily lives and voters often prefer the devil they know to the one who would put at risk the things they care about. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 25, 2020

It could be too late for Dems as the way their rules are set up with the 15% threshold to get delegates in a state, Bernie could have this thing put away after Super Tuesday is done counting:

Of course the problem for Democrats is that Bernie has been campaigning for years and faced exactly one day of extensive scrutiny thus far, and that day might have come too late. We will find out rather soon. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 25, 2020

***