Holy s***, things got real on CNN this morning as Team Bloomberg WENT THERE and brought up all of the wacky things Bernie Sanders wrote about in the 1970s:

What’s worse, however, is that CNN’s Alisyn Camerota has never heard any of this before:

Was she asleep during the 2016 election when all of this came out? From Jezebel in May 2015:

A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees. A woman tied up. A woman abused.

A woman enjoys intercourse with her man—as she fantasizes about being raped by 3 men simultaneously.

The man and woman get dressed up on Sunday and go to Church, or maybe to their “revolutionary” political meeting.

Maybe she wasn’t a CNN viewer back then:

Enjoy voting for Bernie, Bill, even though you did call him out for this in 2015:

Bloomberg adviser Tim O’Brien telegraphed this attack on Twitter last night before unleashing this morning on CNN:

Well, tonight’s debate should be fun.

