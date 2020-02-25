Holy s***, things got real on CNN this morning as Team Bloomberg WENT THERE and brought up all of the wacky things Bernie Sanders wrote about in the 1970s:
JUST NOW: @MikeBloomberg Senior Adviser @TimOBrien goes there on @BernieSanders.
Orgasms. Rape fantasies. Children running naked. All there.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/EUckLVYNR0
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 25, 2020
What’s worse, however, is that CNN’s Alisyn Camerota has never heard any of this before:
"What??!! What??!!"–CNN's Camerota gobsmacked to learn @BernieSanders suggested toddlers run naked and touch each other's genitals to immunize them to porn.#tcot #AlisynCamerota #BernieSanders @MikeBloomberg #MikeBloomberg @TimOBrien @CNN pic.twitter.com/OjoRtYUNHg
— Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) February 25, 2020
Was she asleep during the 2016 election when all of this came out? From Jezebel in May 2015:
A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees. A woman tied up. A woman abused.
A woman enjoys intercourse with her man—as she fantasizes about being raped by 3 men simultaneously.
The man and woman get dressed up on Sunday and go to Church, or maybe to their “revolutionary” political meeting.
Maybe she wasn’t a CNN viewer back then:
Bernie Sanders
"A man goes home & masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused"
"A woman enjoys intercourse w her man as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously."
2016 – 2019 ignored sex harassment
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) April 4, 2019
Enjoy voting for Bernie, Bill, even though you did call him out for this in 2015:
.@billclinton. Asking several experts for comments on @SenSanders' essay. Care to comment?http://t.co/oSuWygWdSN
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 28, 2015
Bloomberg adviser Tim O’Brien telegraphed this attack on Twitter last night before unleashing this morning on CNN:
Among the things the GOP could surface about Bernie are “his advocacy of public toddler nudity and genital touching as cures for porn.” https://t.co/kLUImwcXuG
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 25, 2020
Well, tonight’s debate should be fun.
