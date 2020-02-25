Holy s***, things got real on CNN this morning as Team Bloomberg WENT THERE and brought up all of the wacky things Bernie Sanders wrote about in the 1970s:

What’s worse, however, is that CNN’s Alisyn Camerota has never heard any of this before:

Was she asleep during the 2016 election when all of this came out? From Jezebel in May 2015:

A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees. A woman tied up. A woman abused. A woman enjoys intercourse with her man—as she fantasizes about being raped by 3 men simultaneously. The man and woman get dressed up on Sunday and go to Church, or maybe to their “revolutionary” political meeting.

Maybe she wasn’t a CNN viewer back then:

Bernie Sanders "A man goes home & masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused" "A woman enjoys intercourse w her man as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously." 2016 – 2019 ignored sex harassment pic.twitter.com/IjKJTS99Je — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) April 4, 2019

Enjoy voting for Bernie, Bill, even though you did call him out for this in 2015:

Bloomberg adviser Tim O’Brien telegraphed this attack on Twitter last night before unleashing this morning on CNN:

Among the things the GOP could surface about Bernie are “his advocacy of public toddler nudity and genital touching as cures for porn.” https://t.co/kLUImwcXuG — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 25, 2020

Well, tonight’s debate should be fun.

