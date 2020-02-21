Mini Mike Bloomberg is caving and will now release 3 women (are there more?) from their NDAs they signed after complaining about comments he made in the past:

This is in response to the drubbing he took in the debate on Wednesday from Elizabeth Warren:

Trending

Warren even drew up a contract for Bloomberg to release the women in case he needed it:

So, will this end the issue before next week’s debate in South Carolina?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mike BloombergNDAs