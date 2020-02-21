Philip Crowther, who lists himself as an “International Affiliate Reporter for

@AP_GMS,” is quite triggered that President Trump just quoted Elizabeth Warren saying she always assumed she was an “Indian” because of her “high cheekbones”:

Trump calls Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas again, and says she thought she was “Indian” because of her high cheekbones. Oh dear. — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2020

It’s actually very problematic for a political reporter not to know that Warren used both “Indians” and “high cheekbones” to describe this:

Because that's what she said. Oh dear. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) February 21, 2020

that's literally what her excuse was — Rogue198 (@rogue198) February 21, 2020

She…said that. — Dot Ruby (@dotruby) February 21, 2020

But don’t believe us. Read it for yourself in the Washington Post:

Sen. Warren on proof she's Native American: Someone said granddad had "high cheekbones, like all the Indians do." https://t.co/WPWfOADrEJ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 11, 2017

And if that’s not enough, listen to Warren say these exact words:

THREAD: Elizabeth Warren has a long history of lying about her heritage. Here's Warren in 2012 saying that she's Native American because her relative had "high cheekbones like all of the Indians do." "Being Native American has been part of my story since the day I was born." pic.twitter.com/1mz5JeMMcy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2019

So if you’re mad at someone for referring to Native American as “Indians” and saying genetics is responsible for their “high cheekbones,” it’s not President Trump who’s at fault here.

Update: We’ve corrected this post to reflect that Philip Crowther is an “International Affiliate Reporter for

@AP_GMS” and not a “reporter for the AP.” The old headline has been changed from: “It’s actually very problematic that a reporter for the AP is triggered by Trump quoting Elizabeth Warren on her ‘high cheekbones’.”