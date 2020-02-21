HAHAHA! Nevada Dems are in such a panic that Saturday’s caucuses will be a disaster that they’re forcing campaign workers to sign NDAs that prevent them from talking to the media:

The Nevada Democratic Party is asking caucus site leaders to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to one volunteer who had planned to help with Saturday’s caucuses but quit because he didn’t want to sign the document.

Maybe Elizabeth Warren can help them out?

Story here:

The Nevada State Democratic Party is asking site leaders for Saturday's caucuses to sign non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from speaking to the media. Props to @DianneG and Kevin Conlon for being all over this story: https://t.co/ctCFNRvj9u — Dan Merica (@merica) February 21, 2020

In other news, they’ve hired 200 call-center workers just in case their app crashes like in Iowa:

Has the phrase "professional call center" ever inspired confidence? Nevada Democrats have hired a professional call center with 200 paid operators and dedicated reporting lines to help take in results from caucus sites around the statehttps://t.co/QQPoRqFpgZ — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) February 21, 2020

And President Trump is already playing it up:

Trump on Nevada Democrat caucus tomorrow: "They say they're going to have a lot of problems tomorrow, I hate to tell you this … have you heard? I hear their computers are all messed up just like they were in Iowa, they're not going to be able to count their votes," — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 21, 2020

You know, Vox dude, it’s not a conspiracy if it’s true:

Trump preemptively pushes conspiracy theories about problems with the Nevada Democratic caucus, which happens tomorrow: "They say they will have a lot of problems and I hate to tell you this. Have you heard? I heard their computers are messed up." pic.twitter.com/w0OkvKaU8i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s NBC News saying the same thing:

9/ The @nvdems has tried to get people trained, but the reality is – what I am seeing – it isn’t looking good. People are NOW starting to raise the alarm. https://t.co/V5EfRl07w0 — dan rolle (@danrolle) February 20, 2020

Tune in tomorrow!

