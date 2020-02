How is he so bad at this?

Here’s Mike Bloomberg naming Donald Trump as the winner of last night’s debate:

It’s the morning after @MikeBloomberg ’s first debate stage appearance. In Salt Lake City, UT he says: “Look, the real winner of the debate last night was Donald Trump … If we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base – like Senator Sanders – it will be a fatal error.” pic.twitter.com/nso8CKEDoA

And he joked about the debate, comparing it to the “holy war”:

Bloomberg now on stage. His second stop in Salt Lake City. He starts with a joke about last nights debate comparing it to the Holy War. Says President Trump was the winner of last night’s debate. “We believe no State is too red for the Democratic Party.” utpol @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/CVXHtebp4V — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) February 20, 2020

We *think* he’s referring to the BYU-Utah football rivalry:

This is how Bloomberg described his experience on the debate stage at a campaign event in Salt Lake City: "A Utah fan in Provo during the holy war." It has taken many people to explain this to me…and i think i get it? — Tarini Parti (@tparti) February 20, 2020

Here’s the explanation:

Longtime football rivalry between BYU and Univ. of Utah, nicknamed "holy war" because BYU is a church school. BYU is in Provo, so a "Utah fan" (U of U fan) would be an outsider if attending a game between the two schools in Provo. — KeithH (@KeithQbert) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg, who was just called out by journos for tweeting a doctored video of the debate last night says he’ll never tweet if elected:

Bloomberg says if he wins he’ll never tweet. Says he’s the “un-Trump.” Now speaking about his views on healthcare, climate and abortion. #utpol @abc4utah — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) February 20, 2020

We need less division, he says, after dividing the party and saying Bernie can’t win?

“I believe we need less talk, less partisanship, less division, less tweeting," Bloomberg says, making a commitment that "when I’m president, no tweeting from the oval office ever again!” — Taylor Stevens (@tstevensmedia) February 20, 2020

No Dem believes him anymore:

“We all know Trump is a bully. I’m a New Yorker, I’m not afraid of bullies. I’m not afraid of Trump. I’m running a campaign for human decency,” says Bloomberg. #utpol @abc4utah — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) February 20, 2020

But he says he’ll even support Bernie:

Bloomberg, calling his Democratic rivals "good people," adds: "If one of them wins the nomination—God forbid—I will support her or him." — Tarini Parti (@tparti) February 20, 2020

We. Shall. See.

***

