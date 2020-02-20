ICYMI at last night’s debate, protesters interrupted Joe Biden during his closing remarks (although you couldn’t really hear what they were saying while watching at home):
Democrats in disarray: Joe Biden closing at Democrat debate interrupted by protestershttps://t.co/AIeSuqRDnl pic.twitter.com/mXXr7HF1m1
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2020
a
WATCH: Protesters interrupt the #DemDebate as the debate nears end. pic.twitter.com/pybqj99BKE
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2020
And it’s too bad because they were calling out Biden for his and Obama’s immigration policies:
Protesters interrupted the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, criticizing Joe Biden's record on immigration and deportations. https://t.co/BMZkUMLJvY
— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) February 20, 2020
Specifically how they deported 3 million or so illegal immigrants:
During tonight's #DemDebate, a protester interrupted Joe Biden, shouting: "You deported 3 million," a reference to Obama-Biden administration.
A similar protest took place in Detroit last year during another Democratic debate. Protesters yelled "3 million deportations" at Biden.
— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) February 20, 2020
But we should point out that the protesters left out that the Obama-Biden regime also put kids in cages, which is something Dems want to pretend only happened after Trump was sworn into office:
Self-own: Democrat says they weren’t outraged over Obama’s cages because the media didn’t cover them https://t.co/L1xQ6lzbF7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 27, 2019
Oh, and Michael Bloomberg still hasn’t corrected his ad that showed Obama-era footage that he tried to pass of as happening while Trump was president:
Alyssa Milano declares ad with kids locked in cages by Barack Obama the 'best political ad of the season' https://t.co/eGsXUMXXsz
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 4, 2020
***