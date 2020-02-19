SHOT. . .

WeWork promoted this Chuck E. Cheese style ball pit/conference room that “increases overall creativity and enhances confidence in the ideation process”:

Meetings… but make 'em unique. Studies have shown that changing up a typical conference room increases overall creativity and enhances confidence in the ideation process. #wework #weworkbrasil pic.twitter.com/F260uIRDgZ — WeWork (@WeWork) February 18, 2020

CHASER. . .

And then they apologized for it as it’s not really accessible for anyone with even slight mobility issues:

Thanks for your feedback, all. It was never our intent to make anyone feel alienated. We have accessible meeting rooms in all of our spaces that are conducive to brainstorming and productivity, and we appreciate the feedback. — WeWork (@WeWork) February 19, 2020

Even Chuck-E-Cheese agrees with us:

It’s like a lawsuit waiting to happen:

Friend, the moment I walk into this office I'm filing for long-term disability. — INFINITO (@Nfinit) February 19, 2020

And exactly how do they clean this s***?

They don’t clean it lol — Listen to @onbeliefpod & @ongriefpodcast Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) February 19, 2020

Imagine one of these conference rooms in a coronavirus-infected area?

To help make a difference in the battle against the Coronavirus, we are matching the first $100K in donations to @give2asia to support frontline health workers and hospitals. Join us in this effort: https://t.co/5kILAcxrBG. — WeWork (@WeWork) February 19, 2020

So, did they write the failed business plan in the ball-pit room or nah?

do you think if your conference room had a ball pit you would've thought of a better plan to not lose over a billion dollars in 3 months — Jordan (@jmb22392) February 19, 2020

And we’d like to see some citations for these studies:

Were the "studies" conducted in a kindergarten? — dissapointed_goose (@Disappointed_TY) February 19, 2020