SHOT. . .

WeWork promoted this Chuck E. Cheese style ball pit/conference room that “increases overall creativity and enhances confidence in the ideation process”:

CHASER. . .

And then they apologized for it as it’s not really accessible for anyone with even slight mobility issues:

Trending

Even Chuck-E-Cheese agrees with us:

It’s like a lawsuit waiting to happen:

And exactly how do they clean this s***?

Imagine one of these conference rooms in a coronavirus-infected area?

So, did they write the failed business plan in the ball-pit room or nah?

And we’d like to see some citations for these studies:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: