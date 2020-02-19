Just to update you on NASCAR driver Ryan Newman after Monday’s horrific crash at the Daytona 500, he’s on his feet walking around the Halifax Medical Center and “joking around with staff”:

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

And then his team posted this:

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Just wow.

Update: He’s been released!

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

***

