Elizabeth Warren, speaking to the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas, told the crowd that women are better than men at cleaning up messes.
“When you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done,” said the failing presidential candidate:
Elizabeth Warren addresses the Culinary Workers Union in LV and says: The White House is a mess and “when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/auidrcSBa8
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 19, 2020
Grab a broom, Liz, and clean this mess up?
Like a maid? Is that what she’s saying?
— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 19, 2020
Like this?
Warren going retro tonight, eh? pic.twitter.com/2LSXGVVovV
— Frosty (@FrostyTakes) February 19, 2020
Imagine if Joe Biden said it:
That quote would torpedo any man’s bid to be president
— Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) February 19, 2020
This is some new kind of feminism, maybe?
Wait wtf? I’m a woman and I’ll be damn if it’s my job to clean up men’s messes – what kind of feminists tells women it’s our job to clean up after men?
— Marie Fonseca 🔥🅰️🌹 (@TheMarieFonseca) February 19, 2020
Why is she so sexist?
this is disgustingly sexist. my son can clean just as well as my daughter.
— stephen glansberg’s dessert (@dsonoiki) February 19, 2020
Problem solved!
We did it everyone. We fixed sexism. Let’s go home. The working class women of color can clean up.
— Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 19, 2020
It really is:
Hilariously sexist.
— anniebdoesthewx (@wxannie) February 19, 2020
***