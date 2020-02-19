Elizabeth Warren, speaking to the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas, told the crowd that women are better than men at cleaning up messes.

“When you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done,” said the failing presidential candidate:

Grab a broom, Liz, and clean this mess up?

Like this?

Imagine if Joe Biden said it:

This is some new kind of feminism, maybe?

Why is she so sexist?

Problem solved!

It really is:

***

