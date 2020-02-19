No big deal, just Michael Bloomberg bragging that he once set up his “bust” — his words, not ours — 16-year-old daughter with dates when they went on a business trip together to China:

normal guy Mike Bloomberg likes to get his "busty" daughter laid on business trips, off the record pic.twitter.com/z8U5SAZBPJ — lifestyle brand andipalmur (@andipalmur) February 20, 2020

He is so done with Dems:

I want a president who doesn't talk about his teen daughter like she's a sex object and isn't in a photo with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. If it's Bloomberg vs Trump, that will be true of both candidates. https://t.co/ZLDUjzpnzb — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 20, 2020

Can we please just get a president who is fundamentally not horny for their child https://t.co/LkSt9ngCve — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 20, 2020

Ugh god this is disgusting. No more presidents who sexualize their teenage daughters. https://t.co/ZrTV9FTaQJ — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 20, 2020

Yet another Bloomberg quote that could be a Trump quote—this time he's leeringly sexualizing his teenaged daughter. https://t.co/petlVZ13zu — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 20, 2020

And LOL at trying to make that off the record:

Always love those retroactive “That’s off the record!”’s. No. It’s not. https://t.co/SWXcLQA1Fd — Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) February 20, 2020

Read the whole thing here:

From this 1999 article. Props to the author for ignoring a billionaire's request to be "off the record". https://t.co/fr0xHPXLpZ — lifestyle brand andipalmur (@andipalmur) February 20, 2020

***

