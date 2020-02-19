Bernie Sanders was asked about his Bernie Bro army going after the Culinary Union and others during the primary and he denied it’s a problem:

Sanders on his online army support: "99.9 percent of them are decent human beings." "And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, i disown those people. they are not part of our movement." — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) February 20, 2020

Can we get a fact check on this?

Need a fact check on Bernie’s Twitter breakdown. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 20, 2020

Bernie went on to say that his surrogates are the REAL victims:

Sanders says of his supporter, "There are a few people who makes ugly remarks." He adds that black women on his campaign are being subjected to "most ugly racist attacks." But Sanders isn't wanting to talk more about his supporters being accused of being more vicious than most. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 20, 2020

But he disowns those who are making these “ugly” remarks:

Sanders defends his supporters, says he disowns those who make "ugly" remarks. Buttigieg keeps at the issue of Sanders supporters, looks at Sanders as he talks about a "toxic" environment in campaign… — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 20, 2020

Meghan McCain called him on his BS:

Bernie – your army of Bernie bro’s are the worst in all of the internet and every woman on both sides knows it. Mysoginistic, abusive and inspired by you. There’s no army of Pete bots or Biden bots abusing women! #DemDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

But then Bernie played the Russian card. Literally:

"End the viciousness and ugliness on the internet" (Bernie). Now there's an ambitious goal. But maybe these nasty Bernie Bros are Russian agents, he suggests. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 20, 2020

Bernie says some of the accounts allegedly tied to him could be russian bots — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 20, 2020

