Kshama Sawant, a proud socialist on the Seattle City Council, introduced Bernie Sanders at his rally in Washington yesterday:

And then she said this which will make its way into every GOP ad if Bernie is the nominee: “We need a powerful socialist movement to end all capitalist oppression and exploitation!”

You don’t often hear introductory speakers for @BernieSanders talking about socialism. But in Tacoma, Wash., Kshama Sawant, a socialist on the Seattle City Council, just did.

"We need a powerful socialist movement to end all capitalist oppression and exploitation!" she said. pic.twitter.com/1Rdpla1DH8

— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) February 18, 2020