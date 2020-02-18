Kshama Sawant, a proud socialist on the Seattle City Council, introduced Bernie Sanders at his rally in Washington yesterday:
Kshama Sawant at the Bernie Rally pic.twitter.com/MS04SC9dPf
— Chinedu Truther (@lib_crusher) February 18, 2020
And then she said this which will make its way into every GOP ad if Bernie is the nominee: “We need a powerful socialist movement to end all capitalist oppression and exploitation!”
You don’t often hear introductory speakers for @BernieSanders talking about socialism. But in Tacoma, Wash., Kshama Sawant, a socialist on the Seattle City Council, just did.
"We need a powerful socialist movement to end all capitalist oppression and exploitation!" she said. pic.twitter.com/1Rdpla1DH8
— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) February 18, 2020
Watch here:
. @kshamasawant calls for Taxing Amazon to fund social housing and a Green New Deal at the 20,000-strong #BernieInTacoma rally yesterday! https://t.co/xHiEtbxXk1
— Kailyn Nicholson (@KailynMcK) February 18, 2020
