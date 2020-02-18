Former MLB great Aubrey Huff says the San Francisco Giants voted unanimously to ban him from an upcoming event celebrating the club’s 2010 World Series championship because he’s a Trump supporter:
My response to @SFGiants
@mlb @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tDs8L8kGNi
— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 18, 2020
Holy crap is this “insane”:
This is insane. The @sfgiants disinvited @aubrey_huff from team reunion because he’s a @realDonaldTrump supporter. https://t.co/JoW2gbNbut
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2020
Others aren’t buying it was Trump related, however:
It probably has more to do with the disgusting things you post about women and minorities than the President. But hey, whatever it takes to rile up the masses! https://t.co/mWdGVSJdeY
— Dallas Britt (@DallasBBritt) February 18, 2020
It’s just business?
It’s a business, and Huff is messing with their money.
Business never personal. https://t.co/7EVKOOmptB
— Evan F. Moore (@evanFmoore) February 18, 2020
We’ll let you know if the Giants respond.
***