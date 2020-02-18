Get the popcorn, because Michael Bloomberg has bought his way onto the debate stage tomorrow night in Nevada:
Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time https://t.co/LJNKWj1lFf
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 18, 2020
It’s happening!
We’re headed to Nevada! Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that @MikeBloomberg’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans. https://t.co/TrPLLBw7T7
— Kevin Sheekey TEXT MIKE TO 80510 (@ksheekey) February 18, 2020
This same national poll has Blomberg in second place with 19%:
Bloomberg qualifies for tomorrow's debate and hits 19% in latest national poll, taking second place behind Sanders at 31%. @reidepstein https://t.co/IBT0bDdM1c
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 18, 2020
Followed by Biden at 15%, Warren at 12% and Klobuchar at 9%:
#National @maristpoll/@NPR/@NewsHour Poll (2/13-16):
Sanders 31%
Bloomberg 19%
Biden 15%
Warren 12%
Klobuchar 9%
Buttigieg 8%
Steyer 2%
Gabbard 0%
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 18, 2020
And there was more good news for Bloomberg out of Virginia:
NEW- @MonmouthPoll of likely Democratic voters in Virginia:
SANDERS 22%
BLOOMBERG 22%
BIDEN 18%
BUTTIGIEG 11%
KLOBUCHAR 9%
WARREN 5%
The Commonwealth of Virginia heads to the polls on March 3- Super Tuesday.
— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 18, 2020
***