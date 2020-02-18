Get the popcorn, because Michael Bloomberg has bought his way onto the debate stage tomorrow night in Nevada:

Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time https://t.co/LJNKWj1lFf — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 18, 2020

It’s happening!

We’re headed to Nevada! Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that @MikeBloomberg’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans. https://t.co/TrPLLBw7T7 — Kevin Sheekey TEXT MIKE TO 80510 (@ksheekey) February 18, 2020

This same national poll has Blomberg in second place with 19%:

Bloomberg qualifies for tomorrow's debate and hits 19% in latest national poll, taking second place behind Sanders at 31%. ⁦@reidepstein⁩ https://t.co/IBT0bDdM1c — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 18, 2020

Followed by Biden at 15%, Warren at 12% and Klobuchar at 9%:

And there was more good news for Bloomberg out of Virginia:

NEW- @MonmouthPoll of likely Democratic voters in Virginia: SANDERS 22%

BLOOMBERG 22%

BIDEN 18%

BUTTIGIEG 11%

KLOBUCHAR 9%

WARREN 5% The Commonwealth of Virginia heads to the polls on March 3- Super Tuesday. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 18, 2020

