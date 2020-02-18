Good news for 77-year-old Joe Biden, he’s got the support of the 73-year-old pop-star Cher headed into Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday:

Is it really going to be unpopular though that she’s voting for Biden over the “Shiny, New, Tech Savey [sic] BILLIONAIRE”?

To be clear, she means Michael Bloomberg:

She added, “we are not safe” in America right now:

So, is this really what Joe Biden is going to do?

