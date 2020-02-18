Good news for 77-year-old Joe Biden, he’s got the support of the 73-year-old pop-star Cher headed into Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday:

Good🍀Today &Everyday @JoeBiden .I 4Got 4 Min. What a Good,Wise,Kind Man You Are,But I WONT Turn My Back On You Now That You’re Struggling.Many Times In My Life Ppl Said,”Shes,Untalented, Too Old For Movies,Music,The Stage.Dont Give Up Joe.

“Your Head is Bloodied🩸,But Unbowed” — Cher (@cher) February 17, 2020

Is it really going to be unpopular though that she’s voting for Biden over the “Shiny, New, Tech Savey [sic] BILLIONAIRE”?