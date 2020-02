Just to follow up on our post from this morning on Ana Navarro asking for God’s help to keep “it” — meaning Stephen Miller — from procreating, here’s Dem strategist Bob Shrum trying to punch the Trump adviser in the face:

And the children are in cages. https://t.co/fsPbGHrhvb — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) February 17, 2020

This would, of course, be the same cages President Obama put kids into. Does Michelle know she married such a monster?