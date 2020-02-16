Disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill was majorly triggered after she saw TV coverage of President Trump at Daytona, tweeting “I literally don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream or just sigh” at the whole thing:

At a restaurant. Trump and a motorcade at the Daytona 500 comes on the TV. I literally don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream or just sigh. All. We’re gonna go with all. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 16, 2020

Well, we do know she’s “perfectly capable of doing three things at once,” so doing four shouldn’t be too much of a stretch: