The very liberal group New York Communities for Change, which says it resists “fascist policies affecting our most vulnerable communities,” is under fire from the blue-check squad after they brought a coffin to Joe Biden’s fundraiser in NYC:

This would be the same group that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once thanked back in 2017 after they were protesting private equity firms doing business in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria:

So, does AOC condone this Biden stunt from her supporters?

These are HER friends, after all:

They haven’t endorsed Bernie, but they’re fans of his, too:

Some examples of responses from blue-checks:

It is “disgraceful” and Bernie and AOC should denounce this group IMMEDIATELY.

