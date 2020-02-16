The very liberal group New York Communities for Change, which says it resists “fascist policies affecting our most vulnerable communities,” is under fire from the blue-check squad after they brought a coffin to Joe Biden’s fundraiser in NYC:

We made it to @JoeBiden’s Wall Street fundraiser and brought a coffin to mourn the death of Biden’s campaign. They wouldn’t let us in, but we held a service in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/CJBXqdgGQY — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

This would be the same group that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once thanked back in 2017 after they were protesting private equity firms doing business in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria:

PUERTO RICO IS NOT FOR SALE! Community members are rallying calling out private equity mega firm TPG capital’s affiliate to stop the massive foreclosures after hurricane Maria #JustRecovery #RebuildPR #firelajunta pic.twitter.com/cvEJxb8yxl — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) December 20, 2017

Thank you for fighting for us. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2017

So, does AOC condone this Biden stunt from her supporters?

We’re on stage and in the crowd in the Bronx with @AOC taping @ChrisHayesTV special on #GreenNewDeal #AOCAllIn pic.twitter.com/bFWpcorHCk — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) March 29, 2019

These are HER friends, after all:

Our member, the great @1rose1wolf, with @AOC and @BernieSanders launching the #GreenNewDeal for public housing at the Capitol! We need ALL public housing to be safe, secure and retrofitted for all residents! pic.twitter.com/JBFckVBMbX — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) November 14, 2019

They haven’t endorsed Bernie, but they’re fans of his, too:

We haven’t endorsed any candidate. But, it’s clear Joe can’t win. He should drop out. — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

Some examples of responses from blue-checks:

This is sick. I don’t care about your politics. Joe Biden lost his wife and baby daughter in a 1972 car accident. One of his sons who survived that accident, Beau, died of brain cancer just 5 years ago. Trolling him with a coffin is depraved. Apologize. Learn decency. Be better. https://t.co/B37k2oJucQ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 16, 2020

Apparently, Barack Obama’s vice-president is now a “fascist.” https://t.co/UUKXsIVAnW — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 16, 2020

Two years ago I buried my daughter in a coffin. She was 14 and a victim of gun violence. There is nothing funny about this. @BernieSanders, were you aware of this stunt directed at @JoeBiden? Have you denounced it? https://t.co/tgqJkmDCjQ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 16, 2020

This is Trumpism on the left. And I’m a progressive Democrat. It’s obscene and debases you as you assault a man who has lost a wife and two children in the most painful ways. I denounce you; Sanders should too. https://t.co/y2bFV0kZf1 — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) February 16, 2020

Bernie stans: handing Trump four more years on a plate, to own the libs. https://t.co/v5D9VicEDZ — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) February 16, 2020

Wow. Given Biden’s personal history I can’t think of anything that would be more toxic or in worst taste than doing this and gloating about it. https://t.co/v98LnmTiyx — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 16, 2020

Oh, yes. The way to beat Trump is to joke about death and coffins to attack a fellow Democrat who has buried two children and a wife. Please join me in observing a moment of silence to mark the death of these people’s compassion and brain cels. https://t.co/MPX3u4LI5j — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 16, 2020

It is “disgraceful” and Bernie and AOC should denounce this group IMMEDIATELY.

