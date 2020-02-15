Sen. Amy Klobuchar (and Tom Steyer but who cares how dumb he sounds) couldn’t name the current president of Mexico during an interview with Telemundo:

Steyer and Klobuchar did not know the name of the president of Mexico, in interviews w/ @TelemundoNews “I forget,” says Steyer. "Can you tell me his name?" Klobuchar: “No." Pete knew. pic.twitter.com/gUBqyxLfUW

Pete Buttigieg adviser Lis Smith took a little victory lap after her guy correctly named him as Andrés Manuel López Obrador:

Three presidential candidates asked to name the president of Mexico- only @PeteButtigieg does. Those sorts of facts are fairly important for our next commander in chief to be in command of https://t.co/Y0GUhUV5KG — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 14, 2020

And Buttigieg himself twisted the knife a little at Klobuchar’s expense, and rightly so:

Pete Buttigieg is asked what he'd do about the border wall with Mexico, and as a follow up, if he knows who the president of Mexico is– he says he was asked that yesterday on Telemundo and "thought it was a trick question– it turned out that not everybody knows about this." — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 15, 2020

Shouldn’t it be a bigger deal that Klobuchar DIDN’T know his name?

Kinda feel Amy Klobuchar not knowing the name of the president of Mexico should be a bigger deal. Like, what's the point of experience if you don't have knowledge? — Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) February 15, 2020

Also, like, we only have two neighboring countries. It's not like she was asked to name the president of, like, Nauru. — Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) February 15, 2020

She also hit Buttigieg in the last debate on his experience:

Klobuchar went hard against Buttigieg all night and her final answer includes this: “I'm not a political newcomer with no record” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 8, 2020

This shouldn’t even count as “gotcha” journalism as every candidate should know this answer:

This isn’t a gotcha. It’s not name the President of Indonesia (pace Indonesia, but you get what I mean) This is America’s neighbour and it’s a total valid question for anyone wanting to be President. https://t.co/jZHFJwmlh9 — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) February 14, 2020

But on the other hand, it will be amusing watching Buttigieg speak Spanish at the Nevada debate:

Pete Buttigieg tries and fails at speaking Spanish while addressing the LULAC presidential town hall in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/4e54um0rVo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2020

