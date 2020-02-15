Sen. Amy Klobuchar (and Tom Steyer but who cares how dumb he sounds) couldn’t name the current president of Mexico during an interview with Telemundo:
Steyer and Klobuchar did not know the name of the president of Mexico, in interviews w/ @TelemundoNews
“I forget,” says Steyer.
"Can you tell me his name?"
Klobuchar: “No."
Pete knew. pic.twitter.com/gUBqyxLfUW
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 14, 2020
Pete Buttigieg adviser Lis Smith took a little victory lap after her guy correctly named him as Andrés Manuel López Obrador: