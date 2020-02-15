Sen. Amy Klobuchar (and Tom Steyer but who cares how dumb he sounds) couldn’t name the current president of Mexico during an interview with Telemundo:

Pete Buttigieg adviser Lis Smith took a little victory lap after her guy correctly named him as Andrés Manuel López Obrador:

And Buttigieg himself twisted the knife a little at Klobuchar’s expense, and rightly so:

Shouldn’t it be a bigger deal that Klobuchar DIDN’T know his name?

She also hit Buttigieg in the last debate on his experience:

This shouldn’t even count as “gotcha” journalism as every candidate should know this answer:

But on the other hand, it will be amusing watching Buttigieg speak Spanish at the Nevada debate:

