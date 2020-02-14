Dem Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17) took to Twitter on Friday to blast elderly socialist Bernie Sanders and youthful socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over their proposed fracking ban.

“In the most important election of our lives, Sen. @BernieSanders & Rep. @AOC are celebrating a bill that would eliminate thousands of good union jobs in #PA17 & across PA — a state we need to win,” he reminded the pair who want to win back the White House:

In the most important election of our lives, Sen. @BernieSanders & Rep. @AOC are celebrating a bill that would eliminate thousands of good union jobs in #PA17 & across PA — a state we need to win. What are we doing? We are Democrats. Jobs come first. https://t.co/WUomQNQ6v2 — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) February 14, 2020

And said they should focus “on something we can actually pass into law”:

We need to massively cut carbon emissions & leave no one behind. We need a truthful energy policy that gives workers the tools to capture carbon & methane, produce nuclear energy, & integrate new forms of energy into the grid. We need something we can actually pass into law. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) February 14, 2020

But libs are furious at him! Some examples:

Connor Lamb should be ashamed of himself, letting his constituents get poisoned by fracking fluids and then letting the planet get even hotter, all in the name of "jobs" https://t.co/1JIgYMfrnG — Bill Humphrey (@BillHumphreyMA) February 15, 2020

You know, like how when your house is burning and you run back in to save jobs. https://t.co/Xx056eZIFu — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 14, 2020

Your showing just how shortsighted you and others like you can be. Passage of the #GreenNewDeal will create millions of new good-paying union jobs. We must transform our economy away from fossil fuels and away from being war-based. https://t.co/MQB4gFNYRI — Bill Cimbrelo 🌹 (@Bill_Cimbrelo) February 14, 2020

Conor lamb: we need jobs! Me: A green new deal will create millions of good paying jobs. Connor: no thanks, I prefer the jobs that kill the planet https://t.co/D6WKcFd70P — Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh 🌍🔥 (@sunrise_pgh) February 14, 2020

Planet still needs to livable for jobs to matter, you epic dumbass https://t.co/oQbiskfNa2 — Keep Rae Shining (@GuruBluXVIII) February 15, 2020

.

You're not being honest. Those good union jobs will still be there, plus many more bc #Bernie2020 is pro union. The #GreenNewDeal will put millions more ppl to work in green energy tech, updating our infrastructure and refurbishing homes/businesses to be energy efficient. https://t.co/g8a5k6SRtO — Rabid Residue Ghost 🌹 (@TimberGhost7) February 15, 2020

We were sold natural gas as "bridge fuel". That may have been true. But certainly if it was true, the idea was always to *bridge* to something *else*. So why do the people who sold us this bridge fuel idea act like that was never part of the deal? https://t.co/Ak408BV1d6 — James Kennedy 🌹🚲🚆🎺🎸 (@UD880) February 15, 2020

there will be zero good union jobs if we light the world on fire https://t.co/b9iXXuXE35 — Quinn Albright 🇺🇲🌹 (@itsquinnmydude) February 14, 2020