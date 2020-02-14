Dem Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17) took to Twitter on Friday to blast elderly socialist Bernie Sanders and youthful socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over their proposed fracking ban.
“In the most important election of our lives, Sen. @BernieSanders & Rep. @AOC are celebrating a bill that would eliminate thousands of good union jobs in #PA17 & across PA — a state we need to win,” he reminded the pair who want to win back the White House:
In the most important election of our lives, Sen. @BernieSanders & Rep. @AOC are celebrating a bill that would eliminate thousands of good union jobs in #PA17 & across PA — a state we need to win.
What are we doing? We are Democrats. Jobs come first. https://t.co/WUomQNQ6v2
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) February 14, 2020
And said they should focus “on something we can actually pass into law”:
We need to massively cut carbon emissions & leave no one behind.
We need a truthful energy policy that gives workers the tools to capture carbon & methane, produce nuclear energy, & integrate new forms of energy into the grid.
We need something we can actually pass into law.
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) February 14, 2020
But libs are furious at him! Some examples:
Connor Lamb should be ashamed of himself, letting his constituents get poisoned by fracking fluids and then letting the planet get even hotter, all in the name of "jobs" https://t.co/1JIgYMfrnG
— Bill Humphrey (@BillHumphreyMA) February 15, 2020
You know, like how when your house is burning and you run back in to save jobs. https://t.co/Xx056eZIFu
— Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 14, 2020
Your showing just how shortsighted you and others like you can be. Passage of the #GreenNewDeal will create millions of new good-paying union jobs. We must transform our economy away from fossil fuels and away from being war-based. https://t.co/MQB4gFNYRI
— Bill Cimbrelo 🌹 (@Bill_Cimbrelo) February 14, 2020
Conor lamb: we need jobs!
Me: A green new deal will create millions of good paying jobs.
Connor: no thanks, I prefer the jobs that kill the planet https://t.co/D6WKcFd70P
— Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh 🌍🔥 (@sunrise_pgh) February 14, 2020
Planet still needs to livable for jobs to matter, you epic dumbass https://t.co/oQbiskfNa2
— Keep Rae Shining (@GuruBluXVIII) February 15, 2020
.
You're not being honest.
Those good union jobs will still be there, plus many more bc #Bernie2020 is pro union.
The #GreenNewDeal will put millions more ppl to work in green energy tech, updating our infrastructure and refurbishing homes/businesses to be energy efficient. https://t.co/g8a5k6SRtO
— Rabid Residue Ghost 🌹 (@TimberGhost7) February 15, 2020
We were sold natural gas as "bridge fuel". That may have been true. But certainly if it was true, the idea was always to *bridge* to something *else*. So why do the people who sold us this bridge fuel idea act like that was never part of the deal? https://t.co/Ak408BV1d6
— James Kennedy 🌹🚲🚆🎺🎸 (@UD880) February 15, 2020
there will be zero good union jobs if we light the world on fire https://t.co/b9iXXuXE35
— Quinn Albright 🇺🇲🌹 (@itsquinnmydude) February 14, 2020
Look at this bootlicker fighting to expose his constituents to fracked water. https://t.co/nno4C5s3ci
— Bri-Dog 2020 (@thebestbridog) February 15, 2020