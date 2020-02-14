Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was arrested while protesting with catering workers outside of the Delta terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday afternoon:

Her office says she was immediately released. Via ABC 7 in Detroit:

Video and photos of the protest:

But the stunt was cheered on by her fans:

