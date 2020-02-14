Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was arrested while protesting with catering workers outside of the Delta terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday afternoon:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 @RashidaTlaib just got arrested with protesting airline catering workers outside @Delta terminal at Detroit Metro Airport. Workers are done with unaffordable health care and poverty wages—and aren't giving up until they get the good jobs we deserve.#1job pic.twitter.com/RzwHX6Gy3j — Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) February 14, 2020

Her office says she was immediately released. Via ABC 7 in Detroit: