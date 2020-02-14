Earlier two, blue-checks got themselves all worked up after the program at the Munich Security Conference listed Mike Pompeo’s wife as a “Special Assistant to the Secretary of State.” From Politico’s Nahal Toosi:

Susan Pompeo, the wife of Mike Pompeo, is listed in the Munich Security Conference program as “Special Assistant to the Secretary of State.” (And read the note at the bottom.) 🤨 #MSC2020 pic.twitter.com/mYvodDWWnN — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) February 14, 2020

Understandably, this was odd and the language at the bottom of the program said that the descriptions were provided by the participants:

For those having a hard time reading the note at the bottom, the key sentence is: "Their names, titles and origin are listed in the way each participant has chosen." — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) February 14, 2020

But then around midday EST, it became clear that that there was some sort of mistake on the part of the MSC:

State Dept said this was an error by the Munich Security Conference and has been corrected, according to pooler @nwadhams –> https://t.co/ffImzobBzL — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) February 14, 2020

Not good enough?

According to reports, per pool reporter @nwadhams, the @StateDept says this was a mistake by the Munich Security Conference. I'm not sure *how* they made the mistake (neither State nor MSC are responding to me), but that's what State is saying, per reports. (I'm not in the pool.) — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) February 14, 2020

Anyway, the MSC fessed up to journos and said “we feel very sorry about it”:

Ok folks, the Munich Security Conference press guy got back to me. Says the MSC team made a “mistake/typo” in the official program. And: “We feel very sorry about it.” https://t.co/9hnpff2UM8 — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) February 14, 2020

It’s time to stand down, journos. From Katie Pavlich:

Susan Pompeo’s position was listed incorrectly by the @MunSecConf in the program. They’ve admitted it. And yet, reporters are still focused on this “controversy” while there is real news to report about Iran, historic flights between Kosovo/ Serbia, Syria, etc. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 14, 2020

And note how many retweets the first tweet got compared to the correction:

This tweet got six retweets. The initial tweet implying something nefarious was going on, received over 2000. Terrific. https://t.co/KqAPcD2MTB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 14, 2020

And since the first tweet is still up, this non-controversy is still getting picked up by other journos:

Under these new guidelines, my mother Louise will be joining the @NBCNews family as my “special assistant”. Prepare for regular appearances on live broadcasts & digital post-show critiques https://t.co/05CvREhuU8 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 14, 2020

More from Amb. Richard Grenell:

“But I’ve already tweeted about the mistake for hours….” https://t.co/4gEnQHi4xA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 14, 2020

The desire to be first strikes again:

“not responding to me” – but, I’ll go with it anyway. Only to find out later she’s wrong. #embarrassing https://t.co/TE7Yeykqk3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 14, 2020

