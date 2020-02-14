Mic. Freaking. Drop.
From Sen. Ben Sasse on today’s guilty verdict for Michael Avenatti:
So Ben Sasse's office has a statement pic.twitter.com/XlGyjjhJBP
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 14, 2020
This is what Sen. Sasse was responding to:
Sasse = one man moron who knows nothing about the law or the SCOTUS.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018
And, yes, it’s real:
*slow clap* for @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/qILjIhD1Is
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 14, 2020
Sen. Sasse has been off Twitter for awhile now and we think this is the perfect way for him to return:
The team at @SenSasse is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BenSasse too. (He should come back to Twitter just to elaborate further on all this) https://t.co/85psRYzuNa
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 14, 2020
***