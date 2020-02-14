Mic. Freaking. Drop.

From Sen. Ben Sasse on today’s guilty verdict for Michael Avenatti:

So Ben Sasse's office has a statement pic.twitter.com/XlGyjjhJBP — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 14, 2020

This is what Sen. Sasse was responding to:

Sasse = one man moron who knows nothing about the law or the SCOTUS. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018

And, yes, it’s real:

Sen. Sasse has been off Twitter for awhile now and we think this is the perfect way for him to return:

The team at @SenSasse is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BenSasse too. (He should come back to Twitter just to elaborate further on all this) https://t.co/85psRYzuNa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 14, 2020

