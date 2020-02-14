Horrific.

A 17-year-old illegal immigrant living in St. Louis and previously deported was arrested for statutory rape and impregnating his 11-year-old relative:

Warning: The details of this story are disturbing.

According to the article, he admitted it all to police:

After police read [Norvin Leonidas] Lopez-Cante his Miranda rights, he told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant. He said he did not know when he first had sex with her but said it happened about twice a week. Lopez-Cante was charged with first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy and incest. His bond was set at $25,000, cash-only. Gonzalez-Lopez was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for his role in the incident. His bond was set at $10,000, cash only. Charging documents said he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

