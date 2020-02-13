Yesterday we told you how Elizabeth Warren bragged about a college student with only $6 in her checking account giving her campaign $3, which was awful enough:

A young girl came up to me tonight and said, “I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. I checked and I have $6 in the bank—so I just gave $3 to keep you in this fight.” We’re staying in this fight for the people who are counting on us. pic.twitter.com/AetWhpTJqT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

But then she followed that up with another plea for money, selling her supporters that it’s not over yet: