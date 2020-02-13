Yesterday we told you how Elizabeth Warren bragged about a college student with only $6 in her checking account giving her campaign $3, which was awful enough:

But then she followed that up with another plea for money, selling her supporters that it’s not over yet:

How about she write a check herself instead of begging for $ from people who can’t afford it?

Andrew Yang did the right thing and called it quits:

She really is an awful person:

She should refund all of these people:

And her con continues.

