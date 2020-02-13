Via the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, President Trump is getting the band back together:

NEWS – Hope Hicks returning to WH. Story coming shortly. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020

But this time, she’s working for Jared Kushner:

Hope Hicks to return as counselor to the president and senior adviser, working not for comms but for Kushner https://t.co/GGKJRErjQs — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020

Confirmed by Stephanie Grisham:

.@PressSec on Hicks’ return: “She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020

