Via the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, President Trump is getting the band back together:
NEWS – Hope Hicks returning to WH. Story coming shortly.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020
But this time, she’s working for Jared Kushner:
Hope Hicks to return as counselor to the president and senior adviser, working not for comms but for Kushner https://t.co/GGKJRErjQs
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020
Confirmed by Stephanie Grisham:
.@PressSec on Hicks’ return: “She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.”
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020
***
Tags: Hope Hicks