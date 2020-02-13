Michael Bloomberg’s meme buying spree last night has set off a meme war with President Trump.

Here’s Dan Scavino’s response to the Bloomberg news:

And then the president himself piled on, calling Bloomberg a “5’4″ mass of dead energy”:

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, the former NYC mayor is actually bothered by his height:

The height thing is one of the few things that actually bothers the candidate. https://t.co/cfngiBoBTO — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg then responded with an insult of his own:

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

And another meme:

Make it stop.

***

Related: