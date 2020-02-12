Early Wednesday morning, President Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the Roger Stone case which he called “totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought”:

Trump followed up with this:

This went over well, as you’d expect:

And last night, President Trump floated the idea of a pardon for Michael Flynn and Stone citing “prosecutorial misconduct”:

Buckle up, Wednesday is going to get NUTS:

***

Tags: Bill BarrDonald TrumpRoger Stone