Early Wednesday morning, President Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the Roger Stone case which he called “totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought”:

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump followed up with this: