Whoa.

The powerful culinary union in Nevada sent a flyer to its members telling them that 2020 frontrunner Bernie Sanders will “end” their “much-loved union health care”:

NEW: In a new flyer, @Culinary226 warns members that @BernieSanders would "end" their much-loved union health care. The union has not announced whether it will endorse, but the flyer appears to be part of a coordinated campaign ahead of the caucus. https://t.co/jCdAbjHfyd

“Nuked in Nevada” pretty much sums it up for team Bernie:

On the evening he emerges with momentum from NH, Bernie is nuked in Nevada by Culinary with flyers in Spanish and English at union properties and direct communication to its 60,000 members via text and email. A ratcheting up of the campaign targeting him. This is something. https://t.co/6jjHPntJRL — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 12, 2020

Here’s the flyer that says Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will protect members’ health care:

So, does the flyer give an edge to Klobuchar? Could be:

Nevada’s all-powerful Culinary Union won’t endorse a Medicare-for-all candidate, which rules out Sanders and Warren, but this graf of @TheNVIndy’s story is maybe more telling.https://t.co/PQBOUx1M48 pic.twitter.com/FTsJaK2KJp — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) February 12, 2020

Now, can Pete Buttigieg take advantage of it?

For those of you still awake, here's @meganmesserly's table-setter for the Nevada caucus. Bernie claims 250 staffers, Pete says his team is at 100 and we are about to matter a lot. https://t.co/kb16vdNQ2y — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 12, 2020

He’s going to try:

INBOX: Pete Buttigieg is doubling organizing staff and going on air with a new ad in Nevada highlighting his “Medicare For All Who Want It” plan ahead of the Nevada Caucuses pic.twitter.com/5F6ToqjVPF — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 12, 2020

As is Joe Biden who has a heavy schedule in the state:

Biden is all in in Nevada. Look at all of the events, plus Eric Garcetti coming, too. Note event at Culinary union training center as early vote starts Saturday. pic.twitter.com/afVsurLblW — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 12, 2020

***