The late Monmouth poll is out and it shows Joe Biden “tanking,” losing 14 points in less than a month:

New Monmouth poll conducted after Iowa, Feb 6-9, has Sanders up and Biden tanking. Previous was Jan 16-20. Error margin on Dem Qs is +/-5.2 ppts. Sanders 26% (+3) Biden 16% (-14) Warren 13% (-1) Buttigieg 13% (+7) Bloomberg 11% (+2) Klobuchar 6% (+1) Yang 4% (+1)

Biden’s favorability among Dems has cratered, too:

Biden's favorability rating among Democratic primary voters sinks 12 points in the last two months to 64% favorable, 26% unfavorable, the worst in more than a year of Monmouth polling. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

And it’s looking bad for Elizabeth Warren as well:

Monmouth national polling over the last five months: Sanders since September:

15%, 20%, 21%, 23%, 26% Warren since September:

28%, 23%, 17%, 14%, 13% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

There’s also awful news in here for Dems. Two-thirds of respondents thing Trump will win in 2020:

NATIONAL POLL: Support for a second term for @realDonaldTrump stands at just 42%, but two-thirds of voters expect he will win anyway. What are the chances for Trump’s reelection?

27% definitely win

39% probably win

22% probably lose

6% definitely losehttps://t.co/XNRjgnkLak pic.twitter.com/HJup6GyyIE — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) February 11, 2020

And the poll found Republicans more enthusiastic about voting than Dems:

Compared to past elections, are you more enthusiastic, less enthusiastic or about the same as usual? (via new Monmouth poll) Republicans:

More enthusiastic 47%

About the same 41%

Less enthusiastic 10% Democrats:

More enthusiastic 36%

About the same 32%

Less enthusiastic 30% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

Republicans, the party of hope:

Do you feel optimistic or pessimistic about the 2020 presidential election? (via new Monmouth poll) Republicans:

63% very optimistic

35% less than that Democrats:

19% very optimistic

77% less than that — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

***

Related:

Joe Biden admits even Mickey Mouse would be a better candidate than Hillary Clinton https://t.co/Q4c7sGYhog — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 11, 2020