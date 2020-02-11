LOL.

President Trump tweeted out a clip from a recent episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” where the show’s main character, Larry David, uses a MAGA hat to get out of a confrontation with a biker after almost running him of the road with his electric BMW:

In the episode, David used the hat to get out of meeting with people you don’t want to hang out with because everyone in Hollywood hates Trump supporters:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, however, noted how many f-words were used in the clip:

Wow. We hope he’ll be OK:

So, where was this outrage when Joe Biden said this about Obamacare?

Anyway, just add it to the next impeachment trial:

Or, at the very least, make him stand in the corner:

