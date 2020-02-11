LOL.

President Trump tweeted out a clip from a recent episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” where the show’s main character, Larry David, uses a MAGA hat to get out of a confrontation with a biker after almost running him of the road with his electric BMW:

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

In the episode, David used the hat to get out of meeting with people you don’t want to hang out with because everyone in Hollywood hates Trump supporters:

When you use your MAGA hat to avoid people you dont wanna hang with🤣 pic.twitter.com/SZYdWRSiaO — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) January 21, 2020

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, however, noted how many f-words were used in the clip:

Wow. We hope he’ll be OK:

Are you going to be okay? https://t.co/25PQvS9PG5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2020

That’s naughty — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2020

Are you okay? — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) February 11, 2020

Pearl-clutching from the dregs of journalism at Vox is so delicious 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) February 11, 2020

So, where was this outrage when Joe Biden said this about Obamacare?

Anyway, just add it to the next impeachment trial:

Wow let’s impeach him for that https://t.co/earzvwncFW — Matt (@mnoce19) February 11, 2020

Or, at the very least, make him stand in the corner:

The problem is Trump’s office is oval, so there’s no way to make him stand in the corner for this. Smh. https://t.co/WTP74Lo9BZ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2020

