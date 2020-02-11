3rd place for Amy Klobuchar is better than Bernie Sanders finishing in 1st place says the MSNBC pundit who we all should take totally seriously:

Third place is better than first place pic.twitter.com/yLFZUCe1kA — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) February 11, 2020

Bernie supporters are, rightfully so, laughing their a**es off:

“That key third place finish” is such a great line:

We're knee-deep in segments this week about how nobody has become president without finishing first or second in New Hampshire in decades and now someone is using the phrase "that key third place finish." https://t.co/L2FzbjKnzc — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 11, 2020

Wow. This might be too mean, actually:

The Centers for Dunking on Cillizza (CDC) has officially declared Cillizzavirus a domestic outbreak. It is highly contagious for all pundits and anyone near a television. Shelter outside immediately. https://t.co/l5n3BWFlTy — Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) February 11, 2020

It really is embarrassing:

Cable punditry is at its absolute stupidest and most worthless when it's speaking from desperation, which is often: https://t.co/ATYMGmPw67 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 11, 2020

