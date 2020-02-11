Check out this morning’s front page of the New Hampshire Union Leader. That’s actually an ad for Amy Klobuchar on the left, not a piece touting the paper’s endorsement of her as voters head to the polls this morning:

Front of this morning’s New Hampshire Union Leader: Trump picture on top… and the cover ad paid for by ⁦⁦@amyklobuchar⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZWqT3d1Rz8 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 11, 2020

She’s also buying ads on UnionLeader.com:

But, of course, it’s bad when someone like Mike bloomberg buys ads. When he does it, it’s evil:

Asked about Bloomberg being a write-in winner for Dixville Notch's midnight vote, @amyklobuchar pushed back to say, “Without boots on the ground, all his money he's been putting on ads, come on…" — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 11, 2020

.@amyklobuchar continued on Bloomberg, "He needs to be on the debate stage and then I can be on equal footing with him. I'm never going to beat him on the airwaves but I can beat him on the debate stage.” She added on Dixville Notch: “And one other thing, I really won up there” — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 11, 2020

On the plus side, Sen. Klobuchar does seem to really enjoy this plate of poutine, which is as good a reason as any to support her:

At Chez Vachon in Manchester, her second diner stop of the day, @amyklobuchar enjoys a plate of poutine pic.twitter.com/YPZSgNlGjd — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 9, 2020

