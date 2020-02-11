Check out this morning’s front page of the New Hampshire Union Leader. That’s actually an ad for Amy Klobuchar on the left, not a piece touting the paper’s endorsement of her as voters head to the polls this morning:

She’s also buying ads on UnionLeader.com:

But, of course, it’s bad when someone like Mike bloomberg buys ads. When he does it, it’s evil:

On the plus side, Sen. Klobuchar does seem to really enjoy this plate of poutine, which is as good a reason as any to support her:

