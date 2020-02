America 2020, in one perfect tweet:

Furries have gone full Antifa. pic.twitter.com/OUkcT0a2jD

Apparently this is part of a PETA protest a the Philadelphia Auto Show and they’re protesting Chrysler for sponsoring the Iditarod race in Alaska:

At least 150 dogs have died for the #Iditarod 💔 These two “dogs” destroyed a car on the streets of #Philadelphia to urge @Chrysler to stop sponsoring the cruel dog sled race! https://t.co/fsssOV3Mnf #PhillyAutoShow pic.twitter.com/aUaqKoHStm — PETA (@peta) February 8, 2020

But we’re going to think of them as “vegan furries” and we can’t stop laughing:

Those poor vegan furries are so weak they can barely swing a sledgehammer to break a window. — CNF (@ClemondNFlinch) February 9, 2020

PETA should have given them lessons, at the very least:

Clearly never used a sledge hammer before. Very telling. — Paul Sweet (@PaulSweetCovKid) February 9, 2020

Because this is just embarrassing:

Yep, weak. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2020

Bring on the civil war:

The people who think they'd win a civil war can't even swing a sledgehammer. https://t.co/YWdD1tFWI4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 9, 2020

And there were arrests made inside the hall:

Activists at the #Chicago Auto Show were arrested after handcuffing themselves to a @Chrysler to protest the company’s sponsorship of the #Iditarod. Dogs have frozen to death, had heart attacks, or died by aspiration pneumonia for this deadly race. https://t.co/q23XaFEDGM pic.twitter.com/qdyAxDcgvV — PETA (@peta) February 9, 2020

***