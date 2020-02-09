It’s pouring rain in Hollywood right now and it’s threatening to ruin the red carpet at tonight’s Academy Awards:

The rain is so heavy it has busted through the red carpet — good thing they have a meteorologist here — rain is far from over! 😉 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oDXXleq3SA — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2020

And we mean this literally. Water is pooling on tents and workers are trying to keep them from collapsing:

The rain is getting chaotic… people are running around with poles and rakes to poke the ceiling of the #Oscars tent — to keep it from pooling with too much water 🌧 https://t.co/txJyEK2jre pic.twitter.com/d2EHbWXgm6 — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 9, 2020

Can you hear the screams of folks freaking out, as rain wets camera equipment? #oscars https://t.co/txJyEK2jre pic.twitter.com/yeiBJqWFih — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 9, 2020

It’s working. So far:

Aaaaaand final look is ruined lol. Pretty heavy rain coming down and wind is blowing it on the carpet. Yikes! *rain rain go away* @ABC7News @ABC7Alex @ABC7Kidd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/E0e2lEuOdV — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) February 9, 2020

But there are leaks:

COME ON RAIN!

And it’s still coming down!

It's a good thing there's a tent over the #redcarpet because a heavy round of rain just moved over #Hollywood. @RobertNBCLA will have reports with the stars on @nbcla. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9QYUW1gz5b — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) February 9, 2020

