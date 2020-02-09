It’s pouring rain in Hollywood right now and it’s threatening to ruin the red carpet at tonight’s Academy Awards:

And we mean this literally. Water is pooling on tents and workers are trying to keep them from collapsing:

Scream more, libs:

It’s working. So far:

But there are leaks:

COME ON RAIN!

And it’s still coming down!

***

Tags: oscars