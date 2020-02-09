Two U.S. Special Forces soldiers were killed in what was reportedly an insider attack in the Sherzad district of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province:

Shooter in Afghan uniform kills two US troops, wounds others https://t.co/AMBN44Hnek — Chad Garland (@chadgarland) February 9, 2020

The soldiers were identified as “SSgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and SSgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, N.M”:

DOD has identified the slain Americans as SSgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and SSgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, N.M., both posthumously promoted to SFC. Both were assigned to 3rd Bn, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin AFB, Fla. https://t.co/dfm4dbKG0F — Chad Garland (@chadgarland) February 9, 2020

This is Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28. They are the two U.S. Special Forces soldiers killed in Afghanistan on Saturday. RIP. https://t.co/kx0fwv1O6v pic.twitter.com/1nSFZug8iD — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 9, 2020

6 other soldiers were injured in the attack:

Six other soldiers were also injured in the attack, which is being referred to as an ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province when an Afghan dressed in Afghani army uniform opened fire, according to reports from the Associated Press. https://t.co/dXJ6G6CUaj — Natassia Paloma (@NatassiaPaloma) February 9, 2020

Both enlisted in 2009 and Rodriguez was on his 10th deployment:

Rodriguez was on his 10th deployment since joining the Army in late 2009 (8x with @75thRGRRGT1942, 2x with 3rd Bn., @7thForces). He reclassed in 2018 as a Spanish cryptologic (SIGINT) linguist. https://t.co/dE1ammmhl4 pic.twitter.com/ZaTGXcOe9c — Chad Garland (@chadgarland) February 9, 2020

Twitchy favorite and Marine Corps vet Jesse Kelly tweeted at President Trump, “Enough is enough. Please, bring them home”:

We’ve lost far too many heroes for Afghanistan. Get us out of that country @realDonaldTrump. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 8, 2020

SF guys too. The best men out country produce. And we’re giving them up for some dump with not mission at all. Freaking disgrace. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 8, 2020

How many generals have stood before Congress and multiple presidents and told them we were “about to turn a corner”? More American families now have to get the worst call ever and there’s still no plan to win. No plan to leave. No plan at all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 8, 2020

We have the best troops in the world training corrupt security forces and guarding poppy fields. That’s so insane it borders on war crimes. My word. More kids growing up without a dad. Bring them home. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 8, 2020

