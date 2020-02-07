Um, so Andrew Yang thinks Donald Trump is going to win in November and he’s just doing this to help himself for a 2024 run? Good to know!

He told staff that a strong showing in New Hampshire's primary would build a base of supporters if he ran again in four years. @RSPolitics got a recording of Yang's remarks https://t.co/7yPN8JGh7u

SCOOP: @AndrewYang is already talking about another presidential run in 2024.

Some more details from the @RSPolitics recording of Yang's comments to staff:

He's banking on “100,000s of independents & libertarians * GOPers" voting Yang

Says a 4th place finish (14-15%) would "raise hundreds of thousands, prob millions" & "we’ll have a very clear path fwd"

