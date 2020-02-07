Snoop Dogg is under fire after he called CBS’s Gayle King a “funky dog head b*tch” after CBS tweeted out a clip of King’s interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie where she asked about Kobe Bryant’s past rape accusation (and he says Bill Cosby should be released from prison):

This video of Snoop threatening @GayleKing is disgusting Referring to Gayle he says: "Funky dog head bitch…respect the family and backoff. Before we come get you.” Seeing very few people defending Gayle…I know that if she were a white anchor she would have much more support pic.twitter.com/nPopk7uuBb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 7, 2020

Bill Cosby then weighed in from prison where he’s serving time for sexual assault and thanked Snoop for his kind words:

Snoop – when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish… https://t.co/7fGNHIzXSH — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 6, 2020

And then “The Ellen Show” aired an episode today that was guest-hosted by Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart:

catch me n my homegirl @MarthaStewart guest hosting @TheEllenShow today ! Thank u Ellen for having us come thru 🙏🏾 @icecube @GreenDay pic.twitter.com/mntRCZz7A7 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 7, 2020

So, where does Ellen DeGeneres herself fall in this debate? Here’s what she said about Dr. Ford and her accusations against Brett Kavanaugh:

This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 6, 2018

Anyway, here’s the clip that set Snoop Dogg off:

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

According to Oprah, King is getting death threats and is now traveling with security over the online outrage at her interview:

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

King said she’s “mortified” and “very angry” at CBS for putting up that clip:

