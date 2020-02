BAM!

The Trump administration announced changes to the expedited-traveler program for New Yorkers after the state barred the Department of Homeland Security from accessing DMV records:

DHS finally playing a little hard ball with sanctuaries – barring NY residents from convenient trusted traveler programs due to egregious state law barring DHS from DMV records. Keep it up @DHSGov https://t.co/oztMKJpl7E #FoxNews

The change will affect roughly 175,000 New Yorkers:

NEW: Cuccinelli told reporters today that 175,000 New Yorkers will lose their status in DHS-administered expedited entry programs this year following DHS's refusal to accept/renew applications b/c it can no longer access DMV records due to new NY law.https://t.co/mWDF61cR6S — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) February 6, 2020

Howard Dean had a little meltdown over the news:

More work for CBP at Newark,LaGuardia and JFK. How’s that Orange in the whitehouse working for you guys these days? https://t.co/8Zv5w3vEpD — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) February 6, 2020

How’s “Orange” working out? Pretty good, actually. And we’ll note this change is for new enrollments and renewals, not everyone who already has the designation:

Because Fox broke this news, it's worth noting: their headline is misleading and will confuse a lot of people. Only NEW enrollments in the program are suspended. New Yorkers with existing trusted traveler enrollments won't be affected https://t.co/XQ6m5UcwHG — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) February 6, 2020

From the WSJ:

Mr. Wolf said in the interview that DHS will immediately stop accepting new applications from New York state residents to enroll or re-enroll in some of the agency’s trusted-traveler programs, including Global Entry, which affords participating U.S. citizens expedited entry into the U.S.

And:

DHS will immediately stop accepting new applications from New York state residents to enroll or re-enroll in some of the agency’s trusted-traveler programs, including Global Entry https://t.co/0Oz0QU8uhN — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 6, 2020

TSa PreCheck is not affected:

New York residents can’t sign up or renew enrollments in Trusted Traveler programs, which include Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST. This is effective now, DHS officials tell me. TSA’s PreCheck program isn’t affected by this move by Trump admin.https://t.co/xFrRjgxB1F — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 6, 2020

LOL. Yes, “all in NY” are getting punished by this:

Lets be clear: Trump is NOT punishing NY for "sanctuary cities" or DMV records: Trump is punishing all in NY because the state's Attorney General and the Manhattan DA are investigating him. That is what this is really about! #GlobalEntry https://t.co/ZIzDo3Rwxo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 6, 2020

Trump can expect a court challenge, we assume:

nope — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 6, 2020

