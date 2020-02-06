Whatever you think of Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote on impeachment yesterday, Brian Riedl does have a point: Where the eff are all the apologizes from Dems who lied their a**es off in 2012 about him?

I advised the 2012 Romney campaign. The crazy smears leveled by top Democrats were unforgivable (slavery supporter, felon tax cheat, misogynist, murderer). Not "normal politics." Many of those on that side declaring him an ethical hero today owe him an apology for that garbage. — Brian Riedl (@Brian_Riedl) February 5, 2020

The one on the left is Mitt Romney in 2012, the one on the right is Mitt Romney today: PICK!