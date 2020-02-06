Ex-Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart is live-tweeting President Trump’s impeachment victory statement and he made a gross comment about an “orgasm” — we assume the president’s and not his own — at the same time Trump was talking about Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York:
It's the 21st century and the President says Elise Stefanik was great to look at but he was surprised when she opened her mouth and spoke.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020
here comes an orgasm
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020
He’s really going here?
Everyone but Trump is a dirty person. I think there are a few porn stars and hookers who might disagree.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020
Then Joe, who is paid by CNN, advanced a conspiracy theory that President Trump lied about his visit to Walter Reed hospital last year:
People really should find the answer of why Trump had an unscheduled emergency trip to Walter Reed a few months ago. My guess is it had something to do with today's performance.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020
IF ONLY YOU KNEW SOMEONE WHO WORKED AT CNN, RIGHT?
Screenshot for posterity:
***