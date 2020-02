Spotted at the State of the Union? Disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill who resigned after her affair with a staffer became public:

Among the former members I've spotted on the floor so far tonight are Katie Hill and Jason Chaffetz

Cool, cool:

Looks like Democrats invited disgraced *former* Democrat Rep. Katie Hill to the State of the Union Address #SOTU pic.twitter.com/yQi6IFXhQt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

Apparently she’s there to live-tweet the address, or something:

Yup, I’m here. Here’s why: A lot of people worked really hard so that I could represent them in the halls of power. I may not be a Member of Congress anymore but as long as I have access and influence and a voice so do the people who put me here. That will never change. https://t.co/S1pYs98E8u — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

She started off criticizing the president for not shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand:

True class is when you refuse to shake the Speaker’s hand when you’re in her chamber @realDonaldTrump — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Yes, THIS is who should lecture the president on “class.” NAILED IT:

Getting lessons on class from Katie Hill. Lmao amazing. https://t.co/wAALVjGfcK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2020

More here:

Things I am grateful for at #SOTU: Not worrying about my expressions being caught on camera — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

It’s all about power over women and our bodies. Always has been, always will be. Absolutely nothing to do with any of the bullshit he claims. https://t.co/ksQoGMTw8f — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Note: It was the Medal of Freedom Ms. Smarty Pants:

Oh FFS Rush Limbaugh getting the Medal of Honor is a low I sure wasn’t expecting. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

What she should really get credit for is not accidentally smacking him with the gavel during that. Ripping up a speech is so… dignified. pic.twitter.com/avZZnzayCf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Yes, the guy knows how to do television. Just wish we had a president who knew how to… president. https://t.co/nILwnxnp1E — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Kinda awkward when @realDonaldTrump talks about how great he’s been for people of color and you see how white the Republican side of the aisle is. And I don’t mean their dresses. #SOTU — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

***